The escort vehicle of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi was involved in a road accident in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Monday, May 13 night.

The incident occurred while Gogoi and his security personnel were travelling from Dibrugarh to Lahowal. Reports suggest that the driver of the escort vehicle lost control and veered off the road in Dibrugarh's Bokpora area to avoid a cyclist coming from the opposite direction.

Six people were injured in the accident and have been admitted to the Assam Medical College & Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle, an Innova with the registration number AS01BT6376, was severely damaged. Fortunately, Gogoi, who was in the vehicle ahead of his escort vehicle, was not harmed in the incident.

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