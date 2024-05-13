Two suspected Bangladeshi terrorists belonging to Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were arrested in Guwahati on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the two Bangladesh nationals, who were illegally staying in India, were nabbed in Guwahati Railway station, a police statement said, adding they were in the city to "radicalise youths" to join the terror outfit.

They were identified as Bahar Mia from the Brahmanbari district and Rasel Mia from the Netrokona district of Bangladesh.

The ABT is an affiliate of the terror outfit Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), which is banned in India along with all its affiliated groups.

According to officials, Bahar is a resident of Brahmanbaria district while Rarely is from Netrokona district, both in Bangladesh. They were staying in India illegally without passports, allegedly to spread the terror in Assam.

Documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, suspected to be fake and fraudulently obtained, were recovered from their possession.

“These cadres visited Guwahati to mobilise and radicalise the gullible Muslim youth of Assam and India to join the terror outfit and indulge in terror acts,” a police statement said.

It said that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Passport Act, 1920, and the Foreigners Act, 1946.



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