Dulu Ahmed, Vice President of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), has resigned from his position and primary membership of the party.

In a surprising turn of events, Ahmed accused the AJP of being sold to the Congress.

In the resignation letter to party chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi he mentioned, party's workers have lost confidence in the party and hence he has decided to resign.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.



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