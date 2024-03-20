Senior Politician and Tripura CPIM MLA Jitendra Chaudhury, will be designated as the Leader of the Opposition in the Tripura Assembly by Speaker Biswabandhu Sen on Wednesday.

Sources within the State Assembly disclosed that the Speaker has asked the CPIM leader for discussions regarding the Leader of the Opposition position, with a likely appointment to follow. This role has been vacant since the resignation of Animesh Debbarma, a member of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), who stepped down to assume a ministerial post in the BJP government led by Manik Saha on March 7.

Animesh Debbarma, along with fellow TMP MLA Brishaketu Debbarma, transitioned into ministerial positions after the TMP, under the leadership of former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman, opted to join the BJP-led coalition government. This decision came after a tripartite agreement was reached in New Delhi, addressing the TMP's demands for tribal welfare.

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