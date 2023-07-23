Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Margherita regional committee on July 21 lodged an FIR at Ledo police outpost against Shyam Lungchang alias Naga Shyam of Ledo Tikak Malu gaon accusing him of murdering Dipen Aley of Golaghat, who came to work for Shyam Lungchang at illegal rat hole mining, located at Tikak colliery under 124 No. in Margherita constituency of Tinsukia district.

The deceased was living on rent at the house of one person Samar near Ledu Hamukjaan gaon panchayat's office as on July 18.

''The owner of the house Samar inform that Aley didn't return from illegal rat-hole coal mining located at Tikak colliery as he went to work for notorious coal thief Shyam Lungchang,'' claimed Bimal Singh AJYCP president.

Singh further said that the AJYCP has been demanding Margherita Sub Divisional Administration (Civil), Margherita police as well as the Assam government to stop the illegal coal mining in the Margherita subdivision from time to time but the inactive role of the concerned department indicates that an unholy nexus between coal thieves for that reason illegal coal mining have not been able to stop at Margherita subdivision.

''Coal thieves such as Ronn, Shyam Lungchang alias Naga Shyam, Majhi, Raja Rajib, Tehan Hakun, Gani, Shafiqul, etc are carrying out the illegal coal mining operations in NEC coal India Ltd areas which should be evicted at the earliest otherwise in the coming days more youth like Aley shall lose their lives at the illegal coal mining areas of Margherita subdivision,'' Singh added.

He further said that legal action needs to be taken against notorious LS coal mafia Mittal and Bagla for which on 24th July AJYCP shall intensify a strong agitational programme against illegal coal mining in front of the gate of General Manager NEC Coal India Ltd Margherita.

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