The Assam police recovered an AK series rifle along with several rounds of live ammunition from at Sikaridanga, Mazbat under the Udalguri district.

As per sources, during a search operation against illegal weapons and firearms at Mazbat in the Udalguri district, a team of police officials recovered an AK 56 rifle buried in the ground.

Notably, 20 rounds of live bullets were also found along with the AK 56 rifle from the site.

Also Read: Assam: Self-styled cadre of banned militant outfit arrested in Cachar district

On the other hand, the Assam police apprehended one self-styled cadre of a banned terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) from the Hari Nagar area under the Cachar district.

As per sources, based on secret information the Cachar Police conducted a special operation in the Hari Nagar area under Joypur Police Station and arrested one self-styled cadre of a banned terrorist organisation LTT.

The arrested has been identified as Seiminthang alias Alex Gangte (28).



The police also seized a small arm along with ammunition from the arrested militant.

