bout the revenue generated by liquor shops in Assam over the past five years. According to the minister, alcohol sales in the state have reached a staggering total of over Rs 7,000 crore in the last two years alone.

Replying to a question from Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi in the assembly, Suklabaidya said that Assam currently boasts 1707 Foreign Liquor Shops (IMFL OFF), 923 Indian Made Foreign Liquor Shops (IMFL ON), and 374 Country Spirit Shops (Country Spirit).

The revenue collected from these liquor shops categorised as IMFL OFF, IMFL ON, and Country Spirit, over the last five years stood at Rs 16,428.51 crore and the breakdown is as follows:

• 2019-20: IMFL OFF - Rs 1639.61 crore, IMFL ON - Rs 967.07 crore, Total - Rs 2606.68 crore

• 2020-21: IMFL OFF - Rs 2031.33 crore, IMFL ON - Rs 946.28 crore, Total - Rs 2977.61 crore

• 2021-22: IMFL OFF - Rs 1930.67 crore, IMFL ON - Rs 1117.31 crore, Total - Rs 3047.98 crore



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• 2022-23: IMFL OFF - Rs 2527.64 crore, IMFL ON - Rs 1452.42 crore, Total - Rs 3980.06 crore

• 2023-24 (as of January 2024): IMFL OFF - Rs 2459.04 crore, IMFL ON - Rs 1357.14 crore, Total - Rs 3816.18 crore

Assam Excise Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya, discloses the state's revenue from liquor sales over the past five years, highlighting a whopping total of Rs 7,796 crore in just the last two years.

Meanwhile, Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah relying upon another set of questions raised by Akhil Gogoi said that the total number of small tea growers in the state is 1,25,484, as per data provided by the Tea Board India.

A total of 1,17,304 hectares of land is under cultivation by these growers, and they contribute to 47.77 per cent of the total tea produced annually in the state, he said.