Korean Cultural Centre India organised “All India KPOP Contest 2023”, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and India on June 26.

A total of 19 teams participated in the event, comprising 9 dance and 10 vocal groups.

The teams participated in the event with great zeal and energy and the energy was fueled by the enthusiastic K-fans present at the venue.

It is a pan-India event that is organised every six months which consists of four rounds; namely online, regional, semi-finale and grand finale.

This year the online qualifiers round was held from April 26th to May 13th in which 11,071 teams participated from across India. This year also saw the biggest participation since the inception of the contest in India.

The selected participants from online preliminaries will participate in the regional round to be held in 11 cities.

Hwang Il-Yong, director of Korean Cultural Centre India said, “K-pop is not just Korean pop song, but has become a medium to connect people around the world. There are many young people in India also who love K-pop and are talented in it.

Commemorating 50 years of Korea-India diplomatic relations, we have wanted to create a platform where Indian youth who love Korea and K-pop could stand on stage, enjoy the show, and continue to pursue their dreams. I hope all participants and audience will be able to understand, love and express freely themselves through K-Pop and our platforms."

Participants are getting themselves ready to give tough competition at the regional rounds.

From Kolkata, Itanagar Kohima, Delhi, Hyderabad Bhopal Bengaluru, and the contest ends on June 26, with Chennai, Mumbai, Guwahati and Lucknow.

Each winner in the vocal and dance category selected from the regional preliminaries will participate in the semi-finals. The 10 winners (5 vocal, 5 dance) of the semi-finals will be able to receive singing and dance training from experts through “K-Pop Academy” program. The winners of the semi-finals will advance to the finals, and the final winner will be given a visit to Korea as prize. Delhi will host both semifinal and final round. The final round of the event will be held as a special cultural event to celebrate G 20 Summit with renowned K-Pop artist band from Korea.

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