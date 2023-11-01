Assam is all poised to mark its biggest sporting event 'Khel Maharan' starting from November 1, 2023, that wiill run upto January 10, 2024.

Khel Maharan, a significant sporting event scheduled to run from November 1 to January 10, 2024, is poised to be a grand celebration of sportsmanship in Assam.

Taking to platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 1 wrote, "As Assam's biggest sporting extravaganza – Khel Maharan begins today, my best wishes to all 41.7 lakh players. Let the fervour of sports strengthen our unity and may the best players win!"

With a noble aim of fostering the spirit of sports, healthy competition, and unity across the state, this extravaganza is expected to draw the enthusiastic participation of around 50 lakh sports aficionados, spanning all age groups and skill levels.

What makes this event truly special is its collaborative nature, with active involvement from state sports associations, local youth clubs, and experienced athletes, reflecting a genuine sense of community and sporting camaraderie.

Khel Maharan's structure, organized into four distinct stages starting at the Gram Panchayat or Municipal Level and culminating in the grand State Level event, ensures that sports enthusiasts from all corners of Assam can participate and compete. The choice of six key locations for the state-level competition, including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Kokrajhar, Silchar, and Diphu, ensures a wide-reaching impact and accessibility for all.

The diversity of sports featured, from Athletics to Football, Kabaddi, Volleyball, and Kho-Kho, with competition categories for Under-19 males and females, offers a platform for a wide range of talents to showcase their skills and dedication.

The event's theme song, performed by Zubeen Garg, and the official mascot, Dodan, paying tribute to the brave warrior Raja Radon, add a unique cultural touch to the celebration of sportsmanship, connecting the event to Assam's rich heritage.

As Assam's Chief Minister tweets his best wishes to the 41.7 lakh players, it becomes evident that Khel Maharan is not just a sporting event but a testament to the state's commitment to sports, unity, and community involvement. This extravaganza holds the promise of uniting the people of Assam through the fervor of sports, with the hope that the best players will emerge victorious, creating lasting memories and a stronger sense of togetherness.

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