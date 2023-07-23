Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on July 23 said that cops have apprehended some persons in a case pertaining to demanding extortion money from some business persons in the name of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

"In the recent past extortion demands have been received by some business persons in Upper Assam in the name of banned organization ULFA [irrespective of genuine or fake]. Police has apprehended some persons while collecting such money,'' Singh tweeted.

He further said that one of them has been injured on July 23 in a shoot-out while trying to flee by attacking police personnel.

''It may please be informed that collection of money in the name of ULFA [irrespective of genuine or fake] attracts the provision of Sections 17, 21, 24, 26, 39 & 40 of the UAP Act since ULFA is a banned terrorist organization. These provisions are for the collection of funds, using proceeds of terrorism, etc, and may lead to forfeiture of property of the persons involved in the collection of funds for ULFA [irrespective of claims of genuine or fake] Concerned District Police and Security forces have been directed to take firm action against any person involved in making extortion demands and/or collection of such demanded money,'' the DGP added.

In the recent past extortion demands have been received by some business persons in Upper Assam in the name of banned organisation ULFA [irrespective of genuine or fake]. Police has apprehended some persons while collecting such money. One of them has been injured today in shoot… pic.twitter.com/szotEoWeEQ — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 23, 2023

He also said that the Assam Police would not let the economic development of the state be held hostage by such persons and take ruthless action per law, adding, ''People are advised not to be part of such collection of extortion/demanded money".

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