The militant group United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) on July 23 threatened Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh of dire consequences if the latter didn't refrain himself doing encounters.

The development comes after one alleged accused was injured in police firing pertaining to a case of demanding extortion money from business persons in Upper Assam.

However, the banned militant group cited numerous such cases where some people collected money in the name of ULFA.

''We have come to know about the arrest of one Pushpanjali Gogoi, a woman from Tinsukia with Rs 3 lakh by the Dibrugarh police today for collecting funds in the name of "Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swatantra]" organization. We have informed the people of Assam as well as the Assam Police that our organization has nothing to do with the woman. So stop the persecution of the people by connecting them "Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swatantra]" organization,'' the militant group said in a statement.

ULFA also said that a man named Hem Chetia of Sivasagar district was arrested by the police for the same reason and shot in the leg.

''The man was not appointed by the Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swatantra]" organization to collect funds. He may have been used by a vicious circle by taking the name of "Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swatantra]" organization,'' ULFA added.

''DGP Gyanendra Prasad (GP) Singh repeatedly displayed bravery by doing fake encounters. Such incidents should be stopped immediately. This is our last warning,'' the statement added.

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