The Assam Government has swiftly approved the land allocation for NIELIT University in a record time of just one day.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Director of NIELIT met him on the evening of January 3 to discuss the matter.

The Chief Minister stated, "The Director of NIELIT came to meet me around 5pm and I told him that there is a land piece in Jagiroad, you can check if the land is suitable. The Director called me at 9pm and said that the land is perfect."



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Chief Minister Sarma also highlighted on his social media account the effectiveness of his leadership in expediting the process. He remarked that this achievement was possible because India is keen to accelerate its development pace.

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to inaugurate the NIELIT, deemed to be a University, through a virtual event. Additionally, he will visit the Tata Semiconductor factory located in Jagiroad.

Further announcements by the Chief Minister included the development of an international convention centre and a state guest house in front of the Guwahati High Court, Assam.

This project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.