In a significant public meeting held today at Dudhnoi, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a series of measures aimed at the development and empowerment of the Rabha Hasong community.

The announcements reflect the government’s dedication to addressing the long-standing demands and aspirations of the region.

The state government has allocated ₹10 crore for the completion of the construction of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC). This funding is expected to expedite the infrastructural development of the council, ensuring it can function effectively.

Dr. Sarma revealed that the state government has submitted a proposal to the Central government seeking constitutional validity for the RHAC. Additionally, the government supports the signing of a tripartite agreement to solidify this initiative.



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Reiterating the government’s commitment, the Chief Minister assured the protection of the social, cultural, economic, academic, and constitutional rights of the Rabha Hasong people.

The Chief Minister strongly endorsed granting 6th Schedule status to the RHAC, a move that would provide greater autonomy and recognition to the council.

Dr. Sarma assured the audience that the government will take concrete steps to safeguard Tribal blocks and belts. He emphasized that measures will be taken to remove encroachments and uphold the territorial integrity of these areas.

These announcements underscore the government’s focused approach to empowering the Rabha Hasong community, ensuring their rights and autonomy are preserved while fostering development in the regio The steps align with the broader vision of inclusive growth and cultural preservation for Assam’s diverse communities.