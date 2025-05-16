In a series of transformative decisions aimed at economic growth and citizen welfare, the Assam Cabinet has approved several major proposals covering dairy production, foodgrain subsidies, private investment, and support for ICT instructors.

State-of-the-Art Dairy Plant to Boost Milk Production

In a major push to enhance dairy infrastructure, the Cabinet has approved the leasing of 20 bighas of land at the Institute of Farm Management Campus, Rani to AMUL, for setting up a State-of-the-Art Dairy Processing Plant.

The unit, with a planned capacity of 1 lakh litres per day, will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹75 crore, which could scale up to Rs 150 crore in later phases.

This initiative is part of the MoU signed during Advantage Assam 2.0 and is expected to benefit around 20,000 dairy farmers across the state.

Subsidised Masur Dal, Sugar, and Salt for NFSA Beneficiaries

To improve food security and affordability, the Cabinet has approved the distribution of subsidised Masur Dal, Sugar, and Salt to NFSA beneficiaries. The scheme will begin in select districts from October 2025 and expand to all districts from November 2025.



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Each product will be provided in separate packets, allowing consumers to purchase individually as per need. After applying government subsidies, the prices will be:

Masur Dal: Rs 69 per kg

Sugar: Rs 38 per kg

Salt: Rs 10 per kg

Rs 2,457 Cr Investment Boost and 1,000 Jobs under IIPA

In an effort to stimulate private investment and employment, the Cabinet has approved two proposals under the Industrial and Investment Promotion Act (IIPA) with a total outlay of ₹2,457.98 crore. These projects are expected to generate approximately 1,000 new jobs, further strengthening Assam’s economic growth trajectory.

Support for ICT Instructors: Hike in Honorarium and Service Security

In a landmark welfare decision, the Cabinet has enhanced the monthly honorarium of 1,313 Part-time ICT Instructors under the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Computer Literacy Programme to ₹20,000, effective from October 2025.

In addition:

These instructors will now have service guarantee until the age of 60 years.

They will also be made eligible for the Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Aarogya Yojana, as well as the Apun Ghar and Apun Bahan schemes.