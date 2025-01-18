A major fire erupted in Tengakhat, Assam, on Friday, January 17, as a moving ambulance was engulfed in flames near Ulton while en route to Duliajan. The vehicle was ferrying a patient from Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh to Kamini Tea Estate at the time of the incident.



The ambulance, registered as AS 01 RC 5732, was entirely consumed by the fire. Prompt action by firefighters from Oil India Limited prevented the flames from spreading further, although it took considerable effort to bring the blaze under control.



Fortunately, the presence of mind and timely intervention of local residents ensured the safe evacuation of all four occupants—comprising the patient, their guardian, the driver, and an assistant. No injuries were reported.



The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, with authorities initiating an investigation to uncover the underlying factors.





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