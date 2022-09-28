Assam: AMCH doctor allegedly commits suicide at his residence
Dr Utpal Dutta was the Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesia of Assam Medical College and Hospital. He allegedly committed suicide at his residence near Doordarshan kendra in Milan Nagar, Dibrugarh.
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Dr Utpal Dutta was serving as Associate Professor at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh
Dr Utpal Dutta, Associate Professor of Dibrugarh's Assam Medical College and Hospital allegedly committed suicide.
Dr Utpal Dutta was the Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesia of Assam Medical College and Hospital. He allegedly committed suicide at his residence near Doordarshan kendra in Milan Nagar, Dibrugarh.
The cause of the doctor's suicide is yet to be ascertained.
It is a developing story. More details awaited.
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