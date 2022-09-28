Dr Utpal Dutta, Associate Professor of Dibrugarh's Assam Medical College and Hospital allegedly committed suicide.

Dr Utpal Dutta was the Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesia of Assam Medical College and Hospital. He allegedly committed suicide at his residence near Doordarshan kendra in Milan Nagar, Dibrugarh.

The cause of the doctor's suicide is yet to be ascertained.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.