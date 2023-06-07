Amid rising temperatures in the state, the schools in the state have been recording low attendance, said an authority of an educational institute on June 7.

"As the timetable of the schools has been changed by the district administration due to rising temperature. We are strictly following it. Yet the number of school children basically in the lower section very few," Fani Bhusan Sarma, Director, Watsalaya Public School told India Today NE over the phone.

"We are trying to attract children by distributing chocolates in classes. The morning assembly has been suspended. We are very careful. " Sarma added.

On the other hand, guardians are of the view that it is difficult for little children to get up and ready for school so early.

"Due to extreme weather conditions and power cuts children sleep late at night and find it difficult to get up early morning to go to school,'' said Sudip Banerjee, a guardian.

However, the weather is not going to be cooled down this week, the regional Metrological Department said.

In the wake of rising temperatures, some districts in Assam have advanced the school timing and rescheduled the classes of all educational institutions from 7.30 am.

The District Deputy Commissioners of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Kamrup (Metro), and other districts of Assam have issued instructions to educational institutions to reschedule classes.

“The school timing for LP Schools is from 7:30 am till 12 noon. For ME schools, the classes are scheduled to start from 7:30 am till 12:30 pm and the classes for the HS schools will start from 7:30 am and continue till 1:00 pm…” an official notice read.

As per the notification, the timings have been changed in the interest of public well-being due to the continuous rise of mercury levels.

Also read: All Assam Students Union demands inclusion of Assamese and Bodo textbooks in government schools