Assam among top performers in NATGRID usage for intelligence operations

In a significant boost to its internal security and surveillance capabilities, Assam has emerged as one of the top-performing states in the use of the NATGRID (National Intelligence Grid) solution during the first half of 2025.

This recognition was highlighted in an official communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

In a letter dated July 3, 2025, addressed to all DGPs and Heads of Police across states and UTs, NATGRID Chief Executive Officer Piyush Goyal, IAS, lauded Assam, along with Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, for their consistent and effective usage of the intelligence platform between January and June this year.

The NATGRID platform, designed to strengthen India’s counterterrorism and intelligence-gathering mechanisms, allows law enforcement agencies to access and analyze data seamlessly. Assam Police's proactive adoption of this tool has been instrumental in improving intelligence operations and ensuring peace and security across the state.



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“I would like to highlight and commend the consistent usage of NATGRID solution by… Assam, which are the top performers for the period Jan–June 2025,” the letter noted, underlining the state's significant role in operationalizing data-driven policing tools.

The letter also mentioned that Tamil Nadu had shown substantial improvement in increasing the number of active users on the platform during the same period.

The Ministry has urged other states to ramp up their usage of NATGRID by organizing more training and feedback sessions, as well as appointing nodal officers to oversee implementation. It further offered dedicated training support upon request.

With this achievement, Assam continues to stand at the forefront of adopting advanced technological solutions to maintain law and order, reaffirming its commitment to national security goals.