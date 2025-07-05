KAAC holds high-level meeting to review mining activities in Karbi Anglong

In a significant move aimed at strengthening governance and environmental regulation, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) convened a high-level preparatory meeting on Thursday evening at the KAAC Secretariat, CEM Block.

The session was held ahead of a comprehensive review of mining activities scheduled for July 7 in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Chaired by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, the meeting brought together Executive Members Tiluttoma Hasnu and Prabhat Chandra Taro, Principal Secretary Mukul Kumar Saikia (IAS), senior-most Secretary Si-im Taro, department secretaries, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests cum Head of the Council, and senior officials from key departments handling mining, forest, and environmental management.



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The discussion focused on compiling updated data, refining policy frameworks, and strategizing inter-departmental coordination. Major agenda points included the assessment of current mining operations, regulatory enforcement, and the adoption of sustainable and transparent mining practices.

Reaffirming the Council’s commitment to lawful and eco-friendly resource extraction, CEM Ronghang emphasized the need to balance economic development with environmental sustainability and the interests of local communities.