Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, who was brought to Dibrugarh on April 23, has been kept in a separate cell, said sources.

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail at around 3 PM on April 23 amid tight security.

The self-styled preacher Amritpal Singh's aides, who were arrested earlier, were also lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail.

''Amritpal has been kept in a separate cell, distant from his accomplices who are also in the same jail after they were arrested during the Punjab Police crackdown,'' the sources added.

However, no official confirmation has been received on this yet.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and other central intelligence agencies are likely to question him in Dibrugarh Central Jail in the coming days.

Amritpal was arrested from Gurudwara in the Moga district of Punjab and reportedly he also addressed a gathering before his arrest.

He was arrested with the joined efforts of the Punjab Police and Central intelligence agencies.

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