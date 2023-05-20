Hours after the transfer of the Superintendent of Police (SP) of North Lakhimpur and Nagaon came to light, in the latest development, the Assam government has appointed IPS officer Anand Mishra as the new SP of North Lakhimpur.

Whereas, Navneet Mahanta is the new SP of Nagaon. On the other hand, Leena Doley has been appointed as the SP of Hailakandi.

The police shuffle comes days after the mysterious death of Nagoan SI Junmoni Rabha.

In the latest development, Lakhimpur Additional Superintendent of Police Runa Neog has also been summoned by Assam Police and has been ordered to appear before the investigating team at the police headquarters.

As per reports, an alleged informant of deceased SI Junmoni Rabha stated that SP Runa Neog had allegedly threatened Hasina Begum (the alleged informant of Junmoni Rabha) over the phone for her role against the fake gold-counterfeiting traders of Bangalmora.

Also Read: Assam: Lakhimpur ASP Runa Neog summoned by Assam Police amid ongoing probe into SI Junmoni Rabha’s death

Meanwhile, Nagaon and Lakhimpur SPs Leena Doley and Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa have been transferred amid the ongoing probe into Junmoni Rabha’s death case.

Assam Director General of Police GP Singh while addressing a press conference on May 20 informed that Junmoni Rabha’s death case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation after looking into the different angles of the case.

