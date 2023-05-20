With the mystery into Assam cop Junmoni Rabha’s death deepening, new developments continue to surface every passing day. In the latest development, Lakhimpur Additional Superintendent of Police Runa Neog has been summoned by Assam Police and has been ordered to appear before the investigating team at the police headquarters.

As per reports, an alleged informant of deceased SI Junmoni Rabha stated that SP Runa Neog had allegedly threatened Hasina Begum (the alleged informant of Junmoni Rabha) over phone for her role against the fake gold-counterfeiting traders of Bangalmora.

Hasina Begum even said in front of the media that Junmoni Rabha had warned her for a threat for her life and asked her to come to Nagaon for protection.

She also alleged that police officers from Nowboicha, Bangalmora outposts and Narayanpur police station in Assam are also working in tandem with the fake gold smugglers.

It is noteworthy, ASP Runa Neog was appointed as Deputy SP in the year 2015 during former chairman of APSC Rakesh Paul's tenure.

ASP Runa Neog was initially posted as Deputy SP, CDO in Mandakata, North Guwahati in the year 2015. APSC scam mastermind Rakesh Paul was serving as the chairman of the Commission from the year 2013 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Nagaon and Lakhimpur SPs Leena Doley and Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa have been transferred amid the ongoing probe into Junmoni Rabha’s death case.

Assam Director General of Police GP Singh while addressing a press conference on May 20 informed that Junmoni Rabha’s death case has been transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation after looking into the different angles of the case.

Also read : Assam: Nagaon, Lakhimpur SPs transferred amid ongoing probe into SI Junmoni Rabha’s death case