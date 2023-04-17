Chief Ministers of both Assam and Arunachal met on April 17 to discuss the border issues between the two states in Guwahati's Khanapara.

As per reports, during the meeting, both Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu decided to hold the meeting next month where a discussion will be held to resolve differences in six areas.

Apart from both the Chief Ministers, regional committees were also present in the meeting.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Assam Chief Minister said that the soon-to-be-signed draft agreement, between the two states, was deliberated in detail.

''HCM Dr @himantabiswa chaired a meeting today with members of all 12 Assam Regional Committees formed under the Namsai Declaration on Assam - Arunachal Pradesh Boundary Issues. The soon to be signed draft agreement, between the two states, was deliberated in detail,'' he tweeted.

HCM Dr @himantabiswa chaired a meeting today with members of all 12 Assam Regional Committees formed under the Namsai Declaration on Assam - Arunachal Pradesh Boundary Issues.



The soon to be signed draft agreement, between the two states, was deliberated in detail. pic.twitter.com/PDviSx9sHI — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) April 17, 2023

The Assam Government has formed regional committees for talks with Arunachal Pradesh over the inter-state boundary issues with the neighbouring state and in this regard, several rounds of talks between the Regional committees have been held in recent times.

After the Namsai declaration signed by Assam Chief Minister and Khandu last year, the regional committee jointly visited the area for the first time.

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