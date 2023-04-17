In a mysterious circumstance, a jail inmate allegedly killed himself in the common toilet inside the Dhubri district jail premises on April 17 evening, said an official.

The deceased identified as, Jiarul Hoque, a resident of Ward No. 14 in the Bilasipara sub-division, killed himself inside a toilet chamber at around 3.30 p.m.

Later, the jail officials informed the Jail Superintendent, Bapon Chakraborty who further informed the Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhubri.

Following the information, SP Dhubri rushed to the jail premises along with the magistrate and other police personnel.

Hoque was sent to district jail on April 14, 2023, under Section 120B/420/379 of the IPC by the district court in Dhubri.

It has also come to the fore that Hoque had been put in the same jail previously.

Meanwhile, police have begun their investigation into the matter, and the deceased body has been sent for autopsy at the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.

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