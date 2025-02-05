In a remarkable achievement for railway infrastructure, Assam and the Northeast have seen an addition of 1,824 km of new railway tracks since 2014, surpassing the total railway network of Sri Lanka.

This milestone underscores the region's rapid transformation into a key hub of connectivity under the government’s infrastructure push.

On his official X handle, Assam CM wrote, "Did you know, the railway network in Assam and NE has expanded by 1,824km in the last decade, that's more than the total rail network of Sri Lanka!! That's the Modi Govt's focus on Northeast."

For the fiscal year 2025-26, the Indian Railways has allocated a record-breaking Rs 10,440 crore for Assam and the Northeast. This allocation is nearly five times the budgetary support received between 2009 and 2014, reflecting a sharp increase in investments aimed at modernizing and expanding rail connectivity.



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Currently, railway projects worth Rs 74,972 crore are ongoing in the region, ensuring better integration of Assam and its neighbouring states with the national rail network. These projects are expected to enhance passenger and freight services, boost trade, and provide a significant push to economic activities across the Northeast.

As part of the nationwide Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 50 railway stations in Assam are being redeveloped with world-class amenities.

These upgrades aim to improve passenger convenience, modernize station infrastructure, and promote regional economic growth through improved rail connectivity.

The continuous expansion and modernization of Assam's railway network signify a strategic shift toward enhancing infrastructure in the Northeast, aligning with the broader vision of improved connectivity and economic development in the region.