Police in Assam and West Bengal have arrested Nirmal Rai (32), president of the Greater Behar Liberation Organisation (GCLO), in an operation based on a tip-off in Cooch Behar.

According to the information received, a few days ago, Nirmal Rai, president of the Greater Behar Liberation Organization (GCLO), posted a video making objectionable comments.

Assam and West Bengal police had filed a case against him since the time he made the objectionable comment.

Finally, Nirmal Rai (32), the son of Harisbchand Rai, a resident of Farabari in New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, was arrested by the police.

Also Read: Assam: New militant group GCLO formed demanding separate Kamtapur state

The Fakiragram police have arrested Nirmal Rai, the president of the Organization (GCLO), from Alipurduar. Nirmal Rai, president of the accused organisation (GCLO), has been booked under case no. 40/2023 U/S 120B/156A/153B/505(A)(B)/141 IPC.

Earlier in February, Greater Behar Liberation Organisation (GCLO) has been formed in Assam.

Sharing a video message, the cadres of the armed group GCLO demanded a separate Kamtapur state failing which the group will take up arms.

Speaking on the lines of the banned militant group Kamtapur Liberation Organisation, who too have for long been demanding a separate Kamtapur state in the tribal belt of Assam and North Bengal, the cadres of GCLO reiterated that the struggle for the separation will continue until the Central government do not fulfil their demand.

Earlier, the banned militant outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) renewed its demand for a separate Kamtapur state.

The outfit on February 17 stated via a press release that the demand for a separate Kamtapur state will never die down and that the struggle for the same will continue until the demand is met.

