The annual folkTea festival has come to a stunning finish, offering Assam's struggling folk performers and the region's suffering tea business a new narrative to move on.

The two-day event, which took place at Hatipoti Small Tea Garden next to Biswanath Charaiali from November 25 to 26, attracted guests from Delhi to Lakhimpur as families, bikers, and adventure seekers gathered in the sleepy village to connect with nature and tea philosophy.

"The idea for the folkTea as a whole came forth naturally during the Covid when everyone was confined to their homes. It evolved naturally. The Bauls from Shantiniketan were the primary emphasis in the initial year, but it later expanded to include other Assamese ethnic groups. Our goal is to shift the focus of the tea story from economics to people by utilising folk culture, spirituality, and the natural world”, Mrinal Talukdar, the creator of folkTea, remarked.

Tea Estate

Every year, the two-day celebration takes place the weekend before Thanksgiving, shortly before the yearly pruning of the gardens. It is set up inside of Hatipoti, a tiny tea garden next to Mijicajan of Biswanath Chariali.

"Everything is earthy. we do not even use artificial lights. We have camps and the whole event place is illuminated by Hurricane Lamps and campfires and folk artists perform there in the open sky. We had this time Bhaona, Bodo, Mishing, Tea Tribes, Garo and Flute ensembles" said Debabrata Medhi, one of the organizers.

Although it is organized under the aegis of the Nanda Talukdar Foundation, it is more of a community project where helps and contribution pours in from friends and well-wishers in all shape and kinds to make the event a signature event every year.

"This is a unique event and I attended it despite being that day was my wedding anniversary. I am mesmerized by the sheer rawness of the whole effort and its beauty. It was simply unthinkable to sit under a moonlit sky inside a tea garden, surrounded by earthy lamps and watch folk artists perfuming. This is the best way to showcase the folk cultures' said renowned filmmaker Reema Borah.

Folk performers

Echoing the same sentiment, nationally acclaimed entrepreneur Manoj Basumatary volunteered to be part of the next year's effort. "This has to be sustained and it is great for the tea industry and folk artists. The event will bring in the interest of the new generation to both and I see a great future."

Bhaskar Hazarika of Hookhmal tea is even more optimistic. He is clear in his head. "The tea needs a new story and a new narrative to go beyond the conventional. The 'folkTea' is one such story and I am determined to be back here again."

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