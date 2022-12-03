Thousands gathered at Bheigyachandra Open Air Theatre (BOAT), Manipur to get a glimpse of their favourite star walk the ramp for Manipur’s celebrated designer Robert Naorem as the state’s traditional attire got a glamorous touch on its concluding day on November 30.

Bollywood diva and former Ms Universe Sushmita Sen was the showstopper for designer Robert Naorem as more than 10,000 fans were left in complete awe as the star walked the aisle wearing the traditional Manipur attire - ‘Phanek’ and the ‘Rani Phi’.

Speaking on the sidelines of the festival, the actress said, "Encouraging the talented individuals of Manipur, be it in sports or culture, will bring in more international accolades and recognition".

Appreciating designer Robert Naorem in promoting the state’s indigenous handloom and textile, she said, “If you don’t know the comfort of a Phanek and Rani Phi, and if you haven’t come to Manipur, then you haven’t lived.”

Taking on to her official Instagram handle, Sen applauded the local weavers and said, “And…they brought the house down!!!😄❤️👏👏😍💋💃🏻🎶 All #10000 of them!!! 😀This ENERGY is LOVE!!! And I am beyond BLESSED to be at the receiving end of it!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️😍🙏

Thank you @robertnaoremstudio for inviting me as your #showstopper for the closing ceremony of the prestigious #sangaifestival2022 #Manipur 😀🤗❤️😍👏

Having the privilege of wearing the Traditional Manipuri attire… #phanek #raniphi in your stunning design…coupled with the love & hard-work of the weavers…truly made this walk a celebration of Manipur’s rich Art & Culture!! 👏👏👏❤️😍

Here’s to preserving, nurturing & celebrating our beautiful land & all its blessings!!!❤️🤗👍

I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga 😍😍😍😍".

Apparently, the event venue was so packed with visitors, thousands even couldn’t get a chance to enter the venue due to space crunch.

Like a true diva, Sushmita Sen stepped out of the venue in an open car while she waved at her fans who were impatiently waiting for their star.



Also read : Manipur Sangai Festival: Dressed in Manipuri attire Nora Fatehi’s moment of grace