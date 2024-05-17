An endangered monkey king (Sugriva) Golden langur met a dreadful end at Nayekgaon area close to State Highway 14 in Kokrajhar when it was fatally electrocuted in the early hours of May 3, a day commemorated as Endangered Species Day.

Evidently was an extremely painful scene witnessed at the emotional site, where other individuals of the troop were recuperating on top of a tree, numb. The incident occurred on Endangered Species Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the plight of endangered species and the need for enhanced conservation efforts and the protection of our neglected but endangered wildlife.

Speaking with India Today NE, Dr Jihosuo Biswas, Senior Scientist at the Primate Research Centre NE India/Conservation Himalayas, stated that he has been working for the last two years in the Nayekgaon area to curb such electrocutions. His efforts include installing artificial canopy bridges in various ways to provide safe passage for the endangered golden langurs.



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Dr. Biswas emphasized that it's a major concern for all related departments to consider concealing the electricity cables to prevent such incidents in the future, particularly in this region. This measure, along with the installation of artificial canopy bridges, could significantly reduce the risk of electrocution for endangered Golden langurs and other wildlife.

We live in a world full of many animals, insects, plants, and creatures that are approaching the risk of extinction or are so close to extinction that their species need help immediately to restore the magnificent biodiversity that exists on our earth said Dr. Biswas.