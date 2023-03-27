Amid the ongoing crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, another pro-Khalistani supporter was brought to Dibrugarh jail on March 27.

With this, a total of eight such supporters have now been lodged in Dibrugarh jail.

As per reports, the supporter has been identified as Varinder Singh who is said to be a bodyguard of Amritpal Singh

A few days back, two more aides were brought to Dibrugarh jail and were identified as Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal and Gruinder Pal Singh.

Recently, Amritpal Sing's uncle Harjit Singh surrendered last night on March 20 in Punjab.

In the wake of this, the police in Assam have tightened their security measures in a bid to avoid any untoward incident in the state.

It is worth mentioning that a month ago, supporters of Armitpal Singh broke into the police station with swords and guns to get one of his aides free. The fight resulted in the injuries of six police officers.

The incident also invited criticism for the state government from various organizations for failing to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

So far, more than 100 aides of Amritpal Singh have been arrested as the crackdown is going to apprehend him.

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