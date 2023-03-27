The Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) party on March 27 urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to suspend the delimitation exercise in the state.

The TMC submitted a memorandum to the ECI on March 22 where they urged the Commission to defer the ongoing delimitation process for 3 years.

The party urged the commission to carry out the exercise from 2026 onwards along with the entire nation.

In its memorandum, TMC cited the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the population census among others to support their request.

In the beginning, the memorandum stated that the Assam delimitation exercise, which had begun in 2003–2004, was put off until 2008 due to political party consensus that the Assam delimitation exercise would take place only after the NRC had been updated.

Despite the fact that the most recent updated NRC list was published in August 2019, nearly 19 lakh applicants' names were removed from the list.

In accordance with NRC procedure, applicants were not informed of the reasons for their names' rejection, so they have not yet been able to file an appeal petition to have their cases reviewed for inclusion in the NRC.

The memorandum continued, "The purpose of postponing the delimitation exercise in Assam in 2008 will serve no purpose without finalizing the entire process of NRC and without identifying foreigners."





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