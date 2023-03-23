The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on March 22 arrested the Lat Mandal of Thelamara Revenue Circle in Assam’s Sonitpur district on bribery charges.

The arrested Lat Mandal has been identified as Parag Borah, who is posted as O/O Circle Officer, Thelamara Revenue Circle.

According to the vigilance team, Borahwas trapped and caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money of Rs 15,000 from the complainant for processing of partition of his land.

Taking to Twitter, IPS Surendra Kumar informed, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed and arrested Sh Parag Borah, Lat Mandal of Thelamara Revenue Circle, Dist. Sonitpur after he accepted demanded bribe of Rs.15000/ from the complainant for processing of partition of his land.”

Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Parag Borah, Lat Mandal of Thelamara Revenue Circle, Dist. Sonitpur after he accepted demanded bribe of Rs.15000/ from the complainant for processing of partition of his land . @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice pic.twitter.com/NrbNJe4k3B — Surendra Kumar (@surendrakr_ips) March 23, 2023

On March 22, a Lat Mandal in Assam’s Barpeta district was arrested on charges of accepting a bribe.

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A team of the anti-corruption cell trapped and arrested red-handed the Lat Mandal at the office of the Baghbar revenue circle office.

A Lat Mandal named Azhar Ali Ahmed was arrested in the operation and was in charge of Bardalni village no. 1 in Baghbar.

The anti-corruption branch raided the Mandia office in the Baghbar revenue circle and caught the Lat Mandal for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000.



As per sources, the Lat Mandal had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh for the land ceiling of one Jadid Hussain of North Sitoli village in Baghbar.

The anti-corruption branch caught the lat Mandal by hand after taking the first instalment of Rs 20,000.