Assam Police on February 18, arrested another member from the gang of Shah Alam Talukdar, prime accused in Purabi dairy distributor Ranjit Border murder case.



The person was arrested from Guwahati’s Kahilipara on February 18.



The arrested person has been identified as Haren Patgiri, 25, who hails from Dispur.



As revealed by the sources, Haren was involved in the Panjabari robbery on November 21 last year that claimed the life of businessman Ranjit Bora.



As per reports, Patgiri has been sent to 7-days police custody.



The Crime Branch and the Dispur Police conducted a joint operation that resulted in Haren's detention.

Prior to that, in the wee hours of February 18, the main suspect in the slaying of businessman Ranjit Bora, Shah Alam Talukdar, was allegedly shot dead by police after attempting to flee from custody.

Information suggests that Shah Alam escaped from police custody on Thursday while being transported to Botahghuli for a search operation while still in handcuffs.

A group of Satgaon policemen shot him dead at Jorabat, outside of Guwahati. According to the police, Shah Alam was shot twice in the chest, resulting in his death.

Prior to that, on February 10, Shah Alam attempted suicide inside the prison.



Also read : Assam: Key accused in Purabi dairy distributor Ranjit Bora murder case killed in police encounter