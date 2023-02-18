Prime accused in Purabi dairy distributor Ranjit Bora murder case, Shah Alam Talukdar was killed in an encounter in Sonapur on February 17 after he escaped from police custody.

Talukdar escaped from police custody while he was being taken to the Botahghuli area in Guwahat by the Satgaon Police for conducting a search operation.

According to police, he was in handcuffs when he escaped from custody. Earlier on February 10, Alam tried to kill himself in the lockup at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati.



Taking to Twitter, Assam DGP GP Singh said, "Merriam-Webster Dictionary. The long arm of the law.” -

: the ability of the police to find people who commit crimes".

Merriam-Webster

Dictionary

“The long arm of the law.” -

: the ability of the police to find people who commit crimes. — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) February 18, 2023

Shah Alam is the prime accused in the case and is a resident of the Panjabari area where Ranjit Bora, the Purabi dairy distributor was killed.

As per reports, Shah Alam attempted to kill himself using the sharp edges of a bucket. He tried to cut his nerves on the wrist.

Shah Alam is among six accused in the case. Of the six, five have already been arrested.

The distributor of Purabi Diary, Ranjit Bora was shot dead inside his car he was travelling to a bank in Guwahati to deposit money.

The incident took place near the Silpagram at Panjabari road in Guwahati, Assam.



Also read : Purabi Dairy distributor murder case : Show cause notice issued to Satgaon police station officer in charge



