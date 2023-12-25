A young school girl in Assam's Baksa district unfortunately lost her life after deliberately consuming poison-laced food earlier this month.

The incident, which also involved two other students, occurred on December 8. The girls, aged around 13-14 years, had reportedly inscribed inappropriate content on their after-school tuition center's blackboard. After their names were disclosed by a fellow student, they were reprimanded by the teacher.

In a response to this, the girls visited a local fast-food store where they laced their 'chowmein' with poison and consumed it. They soon fell seriously ill and were admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where one of the girls succumbed to the poisoning.

The school authorities have expressed shock over the incident and stated that the girls were not under any mental distress or pressure. The identities of the girls have not been disclosed due to their age.

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