In another jolt to Congress, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) joint general secretary Ratul Kurmi has resigned from the party on February 20.

Ratul Kurmi who is said to be very close to MP Gaurav Gogoi has resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party citing personal problems.

In a letter to the APCC chief Bhupen Borah, Ratul Kurmi wrote, "With reference to the subject cited above, I have the honour to inform you that I am standing down by this letter from every post of the Congress party as well as from membership owing to personal problem. As Joint Secretary of the APCC & Co-in-charge of Golaghat District Congress I served the party with sincere and dedication. As of today, I will no longer be involved in the political functions of the party. This is for the sake of your kind information and further necessary action, for which act of your generosity I will be eternally thankful.

The resignation of the Congress leader from Titabar, who is very close to MP Gaurav Gogoi, was doing the rounds lately.

Also read: Assam: National level swimmer dies after being hit by dumper in North Guwahati