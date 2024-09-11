In a significant development, Bhaskar Dutta, an employee of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), has been suspended following allegations of violating service regulations, according to sources on Wednesday.





Dutta, who is also a well-known YouTuber in Assam, has found himself at the center of controversy after multiple accusations surfaced, escalating public scrutiny.



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The allegations against Dutta include his promotion of content associated with Sapnanil Das, a key figure recently arrested in connection with a massive online trading scam.





Das, the proprietor of Trading For A Living (TFAL), has been accused of orchestrating widespread financial fraud, and his arrest has further fueled the accusations against Dutta.

Moreover, an FIR has been lodged against Dutta at Hatigaon Police Station by Ashraful Haque, a victim of the TFAL scam, who alleged that he received death threats from Dutta.



