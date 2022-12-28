Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has hiked the power bill by 30 paise with effect from November 2022.

The new tariff will be applicable from this month only.

In this regard, the power distribution company had issued directives on December 9.

In November this year, APDCL had announced that an additional 79 paise per unit will be levied on energy consumption for three months, from November to January next year, as a Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA).

However, the APDCL withdrew the same on November 26 and again on December 9, the company levied FPPPA at 30 paise per unit and issued a notice regarding the same.

''It is decided to levy the Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA) at 30 paise per unit (kWh) to all categories of consumers from the month of December 2022 (energy consumed during November 2022," the notice read.

However, consumers were ignorant of the APDCL flip-flop on FPPPA and they only came to know about the changes after they received the power will of November in December 2022.

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