Assam approves key reforms for SC/ST representation, land allotment, community empowerment

The Assam Cabinet in its meeting today, June 27, approved several crucial decisions, including reforms in Panchayat representation, land allotments under Mission Basundhara 3.0, and amendments to empower the Moran and Matak communities.

The Cabinet approved an amendment to the Assam Panchayat (Constitution) Rules, 1995, introducing a lottery and rotation system for reserving the posts of President and Vice President of Zilla Parishads (ZPs) for SCs and STs.

Zilla Parishads that have already been reserved for SC/ST through prior lottery will be excluded from the current round. The lottery will be conducted publicly in the presence of political representatives, administrative officials, and stakeholders to ensure transparency and equitable opportunity for ZP constituencies with SC/ST populations.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved allotment of government land under Mission Basundhara 3.0 for 942 infrastructure projects of various state departments across 11 urban districts, and for 1,977 non-government educational, religious, and socio-cultural institutions across 12 districts. This initiative is expected to streamline land ownership, facilitate infrastructure growth, and support grassroots-level institutions.



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To strengthen self-governance and targeted development, the Cabinet also approved the Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 and the Matak Autonomous Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

These amendments define Council Areas to include only populations belonging to the Moran and Matak communities, as notified by the state government, while ensuring that the rights of other communities in the region remain unaffected.

Each Council's General Body will consist of 30 elected members, with 5 seats reserved for women from the respective communities.

These decisions mark another step forward in the Assam Government’s efforts to promote social justice, transparent administration, and the empowerment of indigenous communities.