The Assam Cabinet has approved investment proposals worth Rs 7,730 crore from a range of investors.

The proposals stem from Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the recently held Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in February.

The approvals mark a significant step toward transforming Assam into a major investment hub in the Northeast. The government expects these investments to generate substantial employment opportunities and boost industrial growth across the state.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit aimed to attract both domestic and international investors by showcasing Assam’s potential in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, agro-processing, and tourism.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state may soon get an established Japanese Language Centre, a move aimed at training skilled professionals for short-term employment opportunities in Japan.

He announced this after wrapping up a day of diplomatic engagements with a delegation from ASEAN ONE led by Toshiaki Nishikawa.

The initiative is part of Assam's broader efforts to build long-term educational and economic bridges with Japan, particularly in skill development and human resource exchange.