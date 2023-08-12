Assam APS officer Surjeet Singh Panesar, APS has been selected for ''Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation" for the year 2023, said state DGP GP Singh on August 12.

Panesar was the Additional SP Kokrajhar when he solved a case pertaining to the rape and murder of two minor girls.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Singh said, ''Compliments to Sri Surjeet Singh Panesar, APS, the then Additional SP Kokrajhar for Award of " Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation" for the Year 2023.''

As per DGP's tweet, on June 12, 2021, a complainant Bibhison Rabha of Abhayakuti village which is under Kokrajhar district lodged an ejahar at a police station stating that on June 11, 2021, the complainant and his family members went out to paddy field for harvest.

''Because of the seriousness of the case, a SIT was formed under Sri Surjeet Singh Panesar, APS, Addl. S.P. (HQ), Kokrajhar, Scientifically, it is proved that the accused persons have committed rape of the deceased minor girls and strangulated them to death and later hanged from a tree,'' Singh added.

Compliments to Sri Surjeet Singh Panesar, APS, the then Additional SP Kokrajhar for Award of " Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation" for the Year 2023 for the following -

On 12/6 / 2021 complainant Sri Bibhison Rabha, S/o-Late Ghora Rabha of… pic.twitter.com/brdtAfe3Hw — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 12, 2023

Sing further said that on April 4, 2022, the court pronounced the judgment of the case and awarded the death penalty to the three accused persons, namely Md. Mozammel SK, Md. Forizul Rahman and Md. Nasibul Ali SK for rape and brutal murder of the two minor girls.

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