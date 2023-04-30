The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on April 29 informed that the Combined Competitive Examinations (CCE) Mains have been postponed and will now be held in the month of July.

The Commission made the announcement via a notification mentioning about the change in the exam schedule.

This comes after the Commission had preponed the exams and was slated to be held in the month of June. In a notification dated April 12, the day on which APSC declared the Preliminary results, mentioned that the Mains exam will be held in June.

It may be noted that the Commission’s decision to prepone the dates of the CCE Mains by two months, which was supposed to be held in the month of August and September, was received with massive backlash from candidates.

According to the latest APSC notification dated April 29, the examination consisting of six papers will be held on July 8,9 and 10 in two batches of “forenoon” from 9 am to 12 pm and “afternoon” from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

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