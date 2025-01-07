The Indian Army has launched a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission to rescue miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in the "3 Kilo" area of Dima Hasao, near the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The incident occurred when the mine was inundated, leaving approximately 15 to 20 miners trapped.

The Assam State Administration promptly sought assistance from the Army, with the request formally forwarded by the state’s Home Secretary.

At 6:30 AM, the 32 Assam Rifles Pathfinder Unit arrived at the site, initiating the first response. The team conducted a situational assessment and began coordinating rescue efforts. Recognizing the severity of the situation, the Army deployed an Engineer Task Force (ETF), led by the Commanding Officer of an Engineer Regiment, to provide technical expertise.

Specialized PARA diving teams have also been mobilized to navigate the challenges of the flooded mine, and additional Assam Rifles and ETF personnel are on their way to reinforce rescue efforts.



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To enhance the operation, the Army has deployed aerial reconnaissance assets. A helicopter carrying senior officials, including the Chief Engineer of the Dimapur-based Corps HQ, the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), and the Commanding Officer of the PARA unit, is conducting real-time assessments of the mine site. This will help guide on-ground teams and expedite rescue operations.

The mine’s remote location and lack of infrastructure have complicated rescue efforts. The rugged terrain and limited access to the site are significant hurdles for the rescue teams. However, the Army is determined to ensure the miners’ safety.

Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police (SP), Mayank Kumar Jha, confirmed that several miners remain trapped inside the mine but refrained from providing exact figures. “We fear multiple people are trapped, but the exact number is yet to be determined,” he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been actively monitoring the situation and sought the Army’s assistance to expedite rescue efforts.

The relief task force includes expert divers, sappers, and other personnel equipped with specialized tools necessary for such operations. The Army's official statement emphasized their commitment to a swift and coordinated response to the disaster.

Efforts are ongoing, with the Army and local authorities working tirelessly to rescue those trapped and provide relief. The situation remains fluid, and updates are expected as operations progress.