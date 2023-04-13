Susanta Kumar Nath, the spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Assam unit was granted bail by the court on April 12. .

Nath was arrested by police in Guwahati for his supposed post via online entertainment against the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government, saying that it was carrying on with work for the sake of mega Bihu occasion in Guwahati.

The comments made by the AAP pioneer weren't messed with by the state government, following which he was kept by the wrongdoing branch for addressing.

In his social media post, Susanta Kumar Nath allegedly claimed that the government was selling tickets for the massive Bihu performance on April 14 at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium.

Pijush Hazarika, a minister in the Assam cabinet, had previously stated that the authorities would take strong action against anyone who spreads false information regarding the subject.

Hazarika had informed people that the Bihu event's entry to the Sarusajai Stadium was made free.

Also read: Assam: Long queue at Kalakshetra to avail free passes for Bihu celebrations