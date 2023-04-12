In a bid to witness the mega spectacle of Bihu dance that is set to enter the Guinness World Records, people across the city can be seen standing in long queues to avail passes.

The passes have been made available at Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra and only one pass has been allotted per head and Aadhar card is made mandatory to avail the same.

People from various districts of the state rushed to Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra to collect the passes to witness the grand event that will take place on April 14. Long queues were formed in front of Kalakshetra to collect these passes in the scorching heat. According to reports, they stood in the line since 3 am in the morning.



Clarifying the news that people will have to purchase these passes; Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal took to Twitter to state that the passes will be free of cost and do not need to be purchased.



The stage is set for Bihu to get global recognition as a total of 11,000 dancers will be participating in the event that will enter Guinness World Records on April 14.

Rehearsals of the dancers along with the drummers are going in full swing at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. They will be performing in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14.

Also read: Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma to surprise 'Bihuwan-Bihuwati' on April 13, mulls reward