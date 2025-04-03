The Government of India has sanctioned the upgradation of the existing NH-115 from a 2-lane configuration to a 2-lane with paved shoulder.

This project will cover the stretch from km 44.369 to km 54.806, extending from the end of the Dhola-Sadiya bridge approach at Islampur to the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border Outpost at Shantipur in Tinsukia District, Assam.

The project, undertaken under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode, has received financial approval from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The total sanctioned amount for the project stands at Rs. 50.43 crore, including agency charges and other centages. The approval follows a proposal from the Chief Engineer (NH), PWD, Assam, dated February 5, 2025.

The expenditure for this project has been phased out over multiple years. For the financial year 2024-25, Rs. 48.80 crore has been allocated for pre-construction activities.



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The maintenance phase, scheduled from 2026 to 2029, has been assigned Rs. 1.17 crore, bringing the total cost of the project to Rs. 50.43 crore.

The project aims for phased completion by 2025-26, ensuring better road connectivity and infrastructure development in the region.

The financial expenditure is debitable to NH(O)-NE, with Demand No. 86 under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for the financial year 2024-25.

Authorities have emphasized that this upgradation will improve road safety and ease transportation, benefiting both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The implementation will adhere to the guidelines outlined in the work sanction letter and technical specifications.