The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has refuted media reports claiming that water release from a dam in Bhutan's Kurichhu is behind the flood situation in Assam.

In an official statement, the ASDMA clarified that the rise in water levels in rivers such as the Brahmaputra and its tributaries is primarily due to the incessant rainfall in the upper catchment area of Bhutan.

''Recent reports in local news channels and newspapers have caused panic among the population of Western Assam, linking the rising water levels and floods to the release of water from the Kurichhu Dam. However, it is crucial to understand that the flood situation in western Assam is not solely caused by the water release from the dam but is also a result of continuous rainfall in both the upper catchment area of Bhutan and Assam,'' the statement dated June 20 added.

In order to provide further information, the ASDMA said that the Royal Government of Bhutan has issued a weather advisory on June 20, 2023, stating that cloudy weather with light to moderate rainfall may occur in isolated areas of Bhutan in the next 2-3 days, potentially leading to rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

''ASDMA advises all residents living in the riverine areas of Assam to be prepared with emergency kits and avoid venturing into rising waters during this period. Further, people are urged to refrain from activities such as fishing, collecting firewood, swimming, or crossing rivers unnecessarily during these days,'' the statement read further.

ASDMA remains committed to monitoring the situation closely and providing timely updates and support to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of Assam, it said.

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