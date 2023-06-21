Assam Chief Minister Keshab Mahanta attended the anniversary celebrations of Guwahati Biotech Park Technology Incubation Centre on June 20.

Mahanta in his speech emphasized the government's support for the biotech and allied industry and the importance of fostering an ecosystem conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship.

In a major milestone, the Minister also launched the Assam Biotechnology Council website, which will serve as the single platform for accessing the incentives and grants outlined in the Biotechnology policy for the state.

As per the Mahanta, anyone can apply for these grants through this website for augmenting their startup dreams.

Keerthi Jalli, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, of Guwahati Biotech Park welcomed the dignitaries and declared that for the first time, all the labs' space has been taken by BT and allied sector entrepreneurs.

She also spoke on the upcoming Business Enterprise Zone and the campus being developed for the same and phase ll expansion plans have also been laid out for augmenting lab space and startup coves.

She also spoke on the vision to make GBP a Centre of Excellence for Biotech and allied sectors in the entire North East.

The occasion marked significant achievements, the inauguration of the first of its kind in the North East, a NIDHI PRAYAS Centre of Technology Incubation sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology, GOI, the inauguration of the state of an art Packaging unit funded by ARIAS Society, recognition of 7th Talent Search Contest winners where winners win huge funding in grants, the release of one-year Achievement Report of Guwahati Biotech Park and exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with educational institutions.

The event also showcased products developed by startup incubates of GBP that included Vit D infused mushrooms, Micronutrients infused Rice beer to vegetarian faux meat products in the form of an exhibition.

Laya Madduri, Secretary of Science, Technology and Climate Change Department, Professor USN Murthy, Director, NIPER Guwahati, and Professor P K Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati also delivered speeches on the occasion.

The event was also attended by a large number of startups, students, industry representatives and Senior Government Officials.

The meeting was followed by an Industry-Startup exchange between Industry giants like FINER, CII etc and budding entrepreneurs.

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