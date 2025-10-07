Assam-Asean One Skill and Language Institute becomes operational, to train youth in Japanese language

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 6 announced that the Assam-Asean One Skill and Language Institute, established to provide Japanese language training to the state’s youth, has become functional.

The Chief Minister made the announcement after meeting Toshiaki Nishikawa, Chairman of Asean One, at his office in Guwahati. He lauded the Japanese organisation for its collaboration and swift execution of the project.

“Conceptualisation to execution in 5 months. Fructifying our efforts to equip Assam's youth with Japanese language skills, the Assam-Asean One Skill and Language Institute is now functional,” Sarma wrote in a post on X.



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The initiative, he said, will further strengthen cultural and educational ties between Assam and Japan, providing students with access to global opportunities and exposure to Japanese work ethics and culture.

The newly inaugurated institute will offer a dedicated Japanese Language Teaching Course, aimed at preparing skilled professionals for overseas employment, particularly in Japan’s growing demand for trained workers.

Chief Minister Sarma had earlier met Nishikawa on May 6, during which the two had agreed to establish the language centre in Assam. The institute will serve as a bridge for Assamese youth to pursue short-term employment and cultural exchange opportunities in Japan, advancing Assam’s vision of building a globally skilled workforce.