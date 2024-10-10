ASHADEEP, a prominent mental health society, marked World Mental Health Day with an awareness event at their rehabilitation center in Bamunigaon, Kamrup district, on Wednesday. The theme of this year’s event, "It’s Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace," emphasized the growing need for mental health support in professional settings.

Speaking on the occasion, ASHADEEP’s Director, Dr. Anjana Goswami, highlighted the importance of nurturing mental well-being in the workplace. "We focused on how we manage our mental health while at work and how to foster a positive environment for mental wellness," she said.

The awareness meet saw participation from a wide spectrum of community members, including students and faculty from Rani Nursing Institute, local villagers, medical officers from Boko Hospital, and officials from the Child Welfare department. Dr. Monoj Kumar Sharma, Medical Officer at Bamunigaon Model Hospital, was also in attendance.

Dr. Goswami shared insights into ASHADEEP’s journey, explaining the organization's foundational goals. "We launched ASHADEEP in 1996 with a primary focus on mental health. Initially, we operated a day rehabilitation center in Guwahati for children with intellectual disabilities and individuals with mental illness. Over time, our services expanded to include aftercare programs," she said.

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The Bamunigaon rehabilitation center, established in 2011, initially catered exclusively to women but later expanded its services to include men. "Our center now accommodates 70 individuals, with 40 beds for men and 30 for women," she added.

Dr. Goswami also revealed that over 1,500 individuals suffering from mental health conditions have been treated at the Bamunigaon center, with 1,200 successfully reintegrated with their families. "We have facilitated the return of recovered individuals not just across India, but even from Bangladesh," she noted.

One of ASHADEEP’s pioneering initiatives is the 'Shared Home' project, which offers accommodation and income-generating opportunities for individuals unable to return home after recovery. "This initiative ensures that they can lead healthy, independent lives," Dr. Goswami said, underlining ASHADEEP’s commitment to comprehensive mental health care.

The event served as a powerful reminder of the importance of mental health awareness, particularly in the workplace, and ASHADEEP’s ongoing efforts to provide critical support to those in need.